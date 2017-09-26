25 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Civil Protection Service Reports Reduction of Drowning

Luanda — The National Civil Protection and Fire Service (SNPCB) reported During the 2016/17 bathing season, a reduction in drowning deaths in Angola, in the order of 112 cases in the previous period.

A source told ANGOP that the 2010/11 bathing season had the highest death rate due to drowning with 502 cases, followed by the 2011/12 year with 454 cases, where there was a reduction in the order of almost 48 Percent.

In the 2012/13 season, the figure has raised by 10 more cases, making a total of 254 victims, while in 2013/14 the numbers have risen again to 489 drowning.

In 2014/15, there was a drop to 438 cases, which continued to decline until 2015/16, when it totaled 326.

