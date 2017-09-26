Angola: Inauguration2017 - Sam Nujoma Praises President Eduardo Dos Santos Deeds

Luanda — The former Namibian President Sam Nujoma praised Monday the political deeds of Angolan Head of State José Eduardo dos Santos, which allowed the achievement of Namibia's independence, the end of the apartheid regime in South Africa and the pacification of Southern Africa.

Sam Nujoma said so to the reporters at Luanda airport, under his visit meant to attend the inauguration of the new Angolan President, João Lourenço, scheduled for Tuesday.

The veteran also recalled the "eternal brotherhood relationship" between Angola and Namibia.

According to him, Angola and Namibia are brothers and sisters, adding that the cooperation between two countries will continue, so the President-elect can count on Namibia's help.

He recalled that Angola's help started with the first president of Agostinho Neto and continued under leadership of Eduardo dos Santos.

Nujoma thanked the two presidents (Agostinho Neto and José Eduardo dos Santos) for the assistance to SWAPO and their country.

He also said that Namibia fought the South African racist regime with weapons provided by the Angolans and from Angolan territory.

As for the present moment the country experiences, Sam Nujoma described it as a stage of consolidation of democracy, assuring that the President João Lourenco can continue to count on Namibia's support.

On decision of Eduardo dos Santos to leave office, he said it was a well-deserved moment of rest, after long years serving the Angolan Nation and the African continent.

Hundreds of national and foreign guests from Africa, America, Europe, Asia and representatives of international organisations are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday in Luanda.

João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço was confirmed President on September 6, following the general elections held on August 23.