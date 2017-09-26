25 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Acting Defence Minister Calls On Generals for More Responsibility

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The acting minister of National Defence Salviano de Jesus Cequeira Monday in Luanda recommended the general officers of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) greater responsibility and commitment in order to face the new challenges.

This was during a promotion ceremony of 79 general officers and admirals of the three FAA branches - Army, Air Force and Navy - following the Presidential Decree under the National Defence Law.

Salviano Cerqueira described the assignments of the general officers as broad and relevant, in an immediate and formal dimension.

He underlined that the commitment of all will help the National Defence Ministry and the Angolan Armed Forces decide on the issues related to the tasks of the armed forces.

On the other hand, the minister acknowledged the progress made at all levels in the national defence sector.

In order to keep these achievements going, he recommended increased training and investing in officers capable to fulfill the tasks assigned to them.

Apart from general officers, the ceremony also included one general, 26 Lt. generals and 52 brigadiers.

Angola

Inauguration2017 - DR Congo's Joseph Kabila in Luanda

The president of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Joseph Kabila, arrived in Luanda on Tuesday to attend the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.