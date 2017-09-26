Angola: Acting Defence Minister Calls On Generals for More Responsibility

Luanda — The acting minister of National Defence Salviano de Jesus Cequeira Monday in Luanda recommended the general officers of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) greater responsibility and commitment in order to face the new challenges.

This was during a promotion ceremony of 79 general officers and admirals of the three FAA branches - Army, Air Force and Navy - following the Presidential Decree under the National Defence Law.

Salviano Cerqueira described the assignments of the general officers as broad and relevant, in an immediate and formal dimension.

He underlined that the commitment of all will help the National Defence Ministry and the Angolan Armed Forces decide on the issues related to the tasks of the armed forces.

On the other hand, the minister acknowledged the progress made at all levels in the national defence sector.

In order to keep these achievements going, he recommended increased training and investing in officers capable to fulfill the tasks assigned to them.

Apart from general officers, the ceremony also included one general, 26 Lt. generals and 52 brigadiers.