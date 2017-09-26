Angola: Investidura2017 - President of São Tome in Luanda

Luanda — The President of the Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Evaristo do Espírito Santo Carvalho, arrived in Luanda Monday afternoon to participate, on Tuesday, in the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of Angola, João Lourenço.

At 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, Sao Tome statesman was greeted by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Manuel Augusto, accompanied by members of the Angolan government, diplomats and senior staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe maintain excellent bilateral cooperation relations within the framework of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), PALOP, the African Union and other international organizations of which they are members.

Zimbabwe's Vice President, Phelekela Mphoko, was the first to arrive in the country, followed by the representative of the Head of State of East Timor and the Portuguese President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The inauguration ceremony of the President-elect, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, takes place at Praça da República, in the presence of hundreds of national and foreign guests from Africa, America, Europe, Asia and representatives of international organizations.