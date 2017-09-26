25 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Investidura2017 - President of São Tome in Luanda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The President of the Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Evaristo do Espírito Santo Carvalho, arrived in Luanda Monday afternoon to participate, on Tuesday, in the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of Angola, João Lourenço.

At 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, Sao Tome statesman was greeted by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Manuel Augusto, accompanied by members of the Angolan government, diplomats and senior staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe maintain excellent bilateral cooperation relations within the framework of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), PALOP, the African Union and other international organizations of which they are members.

Zimbabwe's Vice President, Phelekela Mphoko, was the first to arrive in the country, followed by the representative of the Head of State of East Timor and the Portuguese President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The inauguration ceremony of the President-elect, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, takes place at Praça da República, in the presence of hundreds of national and foreign guests from Africa, America, Europe, Asia and representatives of international organizations.

Angola

Inauguration2017 - DR Congo's Joseph Kabila in Luanda

The president of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Joseph Kabila, arrived in Luanda on Tuesday to attend the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.