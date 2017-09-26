Kenya: Teargas Tuesday? Anti-Riot Police Await Nasa Protestors

Nairobi — Will tear gas fill the air on Tuesday around the offices of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) or will the protests this time be peaceful?

That was the question many were asking themselves as the area around the IEBC offices remained largely clear of cars, as most motorists opted to park elsewhere.

By mid Tuesday morning, anti-riot police officers had been positioned strategically across the city to ensure law and order prevailed when Opposition leaders and their supporters were set to begin "exercising their democratic right through protests."

"We're ready," a protester riding a motorcycle said Tuesday morning.

"Nimefika base (I have arrived) until baba says I go home," Margaret Nganyi an all time supporter of Raila Odinga told Capital FM News outside Anniversary Towers.

"I have arrived early to join other Kenyans so that Ezra Chiloba can be removed from office," the mother of two said adding that she was ready to "be tear-gassed" until "justice is served."

She religiously attends all NASA demonstrations.

The National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga was set to lead hundreds of his supporters in a strong call for the resignation of senior IEBC officials led by the Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba, whom he accuses of bungling the August 8 election.

And that is the only language they understand best, Odinga said.

Already, the electoral body has set October 26 as the day when the fresh presidential election will be held.