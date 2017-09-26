ZAMBIAN expatriate coach Kevin Kaindu is optimistic How Mine have been presented with a golden opportunity to win the league's premier knock-out competition following the shock elimination from the competition of the country's big teams.

All but two seeded teams, Black Rhinos and How Mine, remain in the tournament following the shock elimination of giants Dynamos and Highlanders and the winners of the previous two tournaments FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum.

Chicken Inn, who stormed out of the pitch in their game against Yadah FC over a spot kick awarded to the Harare side, are virtually out of the tournament. Kaindu won the Mbada Diamonds Cup with Highlanders in 2013 and is optimistic of adding another winner's medal this year.

"We have been telling the guys and everyone at the club that the league's is running away from us and the Cup competition is our only chance to win a Cup this season.

"We will put our greatest effort in this competition to win it, the players and everyone at the club are determined to win this competition. "But it will not be any easy task to win the Cup because there are many teams who are doing very well this season, there is no small team to talk about these days.

"Against Bantu Rovers we were made to work very hard to progress to the next stage of the tournament and we will approach the following games in this competition knowing that anything can happen.

"We will wait to hear who we are playing against in the next round but whoever we will face we will do our best to knock them out of the competition," said Kaindu. Reigning league champions CAPS are now the favourites. They have won three previous league matches against Hwange, Dynamos and Bantu Rovers.