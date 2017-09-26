CHICKEN Inn could be banned from the next edition of the Chibuku Super Cup after storming off the pitch at Ascot on Saturday in protest over a penalty awarded to Yadah Stars in a first round match.

Their city rivals Highlanders could also be sanctioned for the behaviour of their fans at Mandava during their first round match against Harare City. Besides making an early exit, the teams face the prospects of being fined at least $2 000 each for the ugly incidents, according to the competition regulations.

Referee Munyaradzi Majoni awarded Yadah a late penalty after defender Moses Jackson was adjudged to have impeded Milton Makopa with the teams goalless going into the tense final moments of the game.

Chicken Inn coach Rahman Gumbo summoned his players to the touchline, ordering them not to continue with the match unless the decision was reversed.

Match commissioner Nelson Kusosa said the match was called off after the officials waited for over 30 minutes for the former league champions to return to the pitch but to no avail.

"Chicken Inn protested the decision by the referee and walked off the pitch. We waited for 30 minutes but they did not return, leaving us with no option but to call off the game," said Kusosa.

Chicken Inn's protests were in contravention of some sections of the regulations which state that "no protests may be made about the referee's decisions regarding facts connected with play.

"Such decisions are final, unless otherwise stipulated in the FIFA Disciplinary Code."

Again article 7.6 of the competition Rules say "If a team . . . refuses to continue to play or leaves the stadium before the end of the match, the team will be considered as having lost the match in question.

"The match will be awarded to its opponents on a score line of 3-0 or more if in the case of an abandoned match, the winning team has already reached a higher score at the time the guilty team leaves the field of play.

"(Article) 7.7 says the defaulting team shall be banned from participating in the next edition of the Chibuku Super Cup."

For the second time in as many weeks, the Gamecocks struggled to break down the stubborn Yadah Stars and the match was goalless at the time of its abandonment.

Chicken Inn had suffered a 1-2 home defeat to the same opponents in a league match in Bulawayo two weeks ago.

Highlanders were knocked out by Harare City after suffering a 2-1 defeat at Mandava.

Harare City yesterday lodged a complaint with the PSL after their game against Bosso suffered a 13-minute stoppage at Mandava following crowd trouble which left several supporters injured early in the first half.

The Sunshine Boys claimed Bosso fans unleashed violence on their faithful who had to seek refuge on the middle of the pitch forcing referee Jimmy Makwanda to stop play until the situation was brought under control. Harare City officials yesterday confirmed four of their supporters were treated for injuries at the Zvishavane General Hospital.

According to Article 8.9 of the competition Rules and Regulations, "failure by a club to exercise control over its fans before, during and after the match leading to chaos or violence" will "refer case to Disciplinary Committee and/ or a fine of not less than USD2 000.00 (Two Thousand United States dollars) imposed on the club who commit the offence."

However, PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said the authorities will act based on the information supplied by the match commissioner in his official match report. "We have to look at the match officials' reports first before we can comment about any game that was played at the weekend.

"In fact, we have to review all the matches and these two are part of the games to be reviewed. Then afterwards we will be able to comment. "If they are any irregularities, appropriate action will be taken and you will hear from us," said Bare.