Zimbabwe: Bob 93 Sports Festival Hailed

THE first edition of the Mashonaland West Bob 93 Sports Festival was hailed as a huge success, with 70 teams turning up.

The event was held at Kutama Mission on Saturday and Sunday with schools taking part in different sporting disciplines like football, netball, handball, basketball, volleyball and chess. The Sports festival saw several schools from across Mashonaland West taking part.

Chairman of the Bob Sports Festival, Tendai Zhakata, said so far four provinces have hosted the event which began in 2012 to celebrate the life of President Mugabe.

"The games in Mashonaland West went on well considering that it was our first time to be there. We also managed to have schools from Kariba and Mhondoro Ngezi."

Zhakata said some athletes will be chosen to further pursue their sporting career in Europe on scholarships.

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province, Faber Chidarikire, was the guest of honour and said sport was very key in the society.

Results

Soccer Men; Sabina Mugabe Memorial 1, Kutama 1 (penalties 5-4).

Handball boys: Kutama 2, Nyamhunga 5; Girls Kuwadzana 5, Chikaka 4.

Volleyball boys: Chinhoyi 2, Kutama 1; Girls Chinhoyi 2, Chikaka 1.

Basketball boys Kutama 25, Sanyati Baptist 20.