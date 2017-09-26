26 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Bob 93 Sports Festival Hailed

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE first edition of the Mashonaland West Bob 93 Sports Festival was hailed as a huge success, with 70 teams turning up.

The event was held at Kutama Mission on Saturday and Sunday with schools taking part in different sporting disciplines like football, netball, handball, basketball, volleyball and chess. The Sports festival saw several schools from across Mashonaland West taking part.

Chairman of the Bob Sports Festival, Tendai Zhakata, said so far four provinces have hosted the event which began in 2012 to celebrate the life of President Mugabe.

"The games in Mashonaland West went on well considering that it was our first time to be there. We also managed to have schools from Kariba and Mhondoro Ngezi."

Zhakata said some athletes will be chosen to further pursue their sporting career in Europe on scholarships.

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province, Faber Chidarikire, was the guest of honour and said sport was very key in the society.

Results

Soccer Men; Sabina Mugabe Memorial 1, Kutama 1 (penalties 5-4).

Handball boys: Kutama 2, Nyamhunga 5; Girls Kuwadzana 5, Chikaka 4.

Volleyball boys: Chinhoyi 2, Kutama 1; Girls Chinhoyi 2, Chikaka 1.

Basketball boys Kutama 25, Sanyati Baptist 20.

Zimbabwe

Afreximbank Bails Out Zimbabwe With $1 Billion

AFRICA'S trade finance bank, the African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank), has made commitment to bailout Zimbabwe… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.