Namibia: U.S. - Ambassador Sarah Palin to Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Nambia?

It has been a particularly busy week for international politics. There is the increasingly rancorous and confusing row between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un over the latter's efforts to develop nuclear weapons and the missiles to deliver them. There have been the German election results, with the entry into its national legislature of a far-right political party for the first time in over a half-century.

And in the US, there has been the ugly squabble between Trump and the entire National Football League and its team owners and players over knees and anthems. Just before that, there was much global sniggering about Donald Trump's mispronunciation of the name of an African country when he apparently meant to praise the success of "Nambia's" national health programmes. Most people thought that was a bizarre mash-up of the names of three very real countries: the Gambia, Zambia and Namibia. But, the astonishing truth is Nambia really does exist. And that nation was on Trump's mind, particularly because he had just decided to name former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin as US ambassador there. J. BROOKS SPECTOR takes a closer look at this mythic land.

'Of Thee I Sing, Oh Glorious Nambia! Island of Enchantment,...