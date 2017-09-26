Zimbabwe: Politician Denies Duping Home-Seekers

Zanu — PF politician Abisha Ushewekunze has denied duping prospective home-seekers, saying he only facilitated acquisition of residential stands through proper channels like City of Harare or housing cooperatives.

He stands accused of defrauding some home seekers when he allegedly sold them non-existent housing stands in Cold Comfort in Harare. Ushewekunze now seeks discharge at the close of State's case, arguing the State has failed to prove essential elements of the offence.

Through his lawyer, Mr Tungamirai Muganhiri, Ushewekunze said he was a shadow MP for Warren Park constituency. "The witnesses did not want the court to get the full picture, which shows that the accused was doing his best to rectify problems in his constituency," said Mr Muganhiri.

"State produced a map showing application being conducted for a housing cooperative. However, this document corroborates the accused's defence that procedures were being followed by housing cooperative. All the evidence by State corroborated the defence." In his defence, Ushewekunze said he runs various development projects in the constituency.

"As a sweetener, the accused would assist people interested in housing stands through City of Harare and housing cooperatives," said Mr Muganhiri.

"The reason why the parties are in court is that the complainants had not been patient. "The proper remedy lies at the Civil Court." Ruling on the application was deferred to Friday.

Ushewekunze is accused of swindling flea market traders of over $14 000 after promising them non-existent residential stands at Cold Comfort. He pleaded not guilty to fraud.

The court heard that Ushewekunze misrepresented to the flea market traders at Avondale shopping centre sometime in January 2015, that he was a Member of Parliament. This was after he overheard them discussing housing issues. He allegedly duped Tendai Nhembo and Nelson Musademba, while two other complainants withdrew their matters after an out of court agreement.