Zimbabwe: One Voice Concert Unites Churches

Several choral groups unite for the One Voice Concert that will be held at Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday. Covenant Choir, UFIC choir, Zaoga Braeside, Spirit Praise, Heartfelt worship team, Covenant choir and Spirit Praise are among groups set to perform at the event.

Spirit Praise choir director Learnmore Tavengwa said they were ready to host the event that unites choirs from several churches. "This is an initiative meant to bring choirs together. We have several choral groups from different denominations that will perform at this event," he said. Tavengwa said there was a lot of undiscovered talent that needed to be exposed.

"You only realize how much people are talented when you go to church, so there is need to bring them together so that we expose the hidden talent to the public," he said. Spirit Praise currently has two albums which have been successful. It is expected to use this background to usher worshippers into a harmonic weekend.

"The two albums are doing well and for us to take part in the gig, we are ecstatic. It is amazing to see how other groups are performing," he said. The show will see an interaction between several choral groups exchanging notes.

"It is high time choral music is taken seriously in the country. People out there like it but they are not exposed to it. It is the duty of everyone involved to take the music to the people," he said. Tavengwa said the event would be held annually with several choral groups coming on board.

"We are making it an annual event. I hope people will understand the concept as we move. For this first edition we are praying that all will go according to the plan," he said. Gospel gurus Mechanic Manyeruke and Zexie Manatsa are set to grace the event.