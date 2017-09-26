Zimbabwe: Chitrest Members On Collision Course

Chitungwiza Residents' Trust members are on a collision course following the suspension of one of the directors, Mr Marvellous Khumalo, on various allegations.

The charges levelled against Mr Khumalo, a former MDC-T member of Parliament for St Mary's in Chitungwiza, involved abuse of office, forgery, fraud, embezzlement, incompetence and insubordination.

One of the trustees, who requested anonymity, told The Herald that they had since appointed Alice Kuvheya as acting director. "We wrote a letter to Khumalo as the secretariat, communicating the board's resolution to suspended him with effect from July 31," said the trustee.

"The same board resolved that Alice Kuvheya takes over as acting director from August 1. Khumalo was suspended on a number of allegations and there is overwhelming evidence. We will conduct a disciplinary hearing soon."

Khumalo was the director of the secretariat and was reporting to the board of trustees until his suspension. Kuvheya accused Khumalo of trying to takeover the organisation.

"When we engaged him, we thought were going to work well together, but he turned out to be untrustworthy," she said. "He wanted to take over the organisation and as we speak, he has taken the keys to the offices and changed the password to the organisation's email." Khumalo said he was still in charge at Chitrest and only saw the suspension letter through social media.

"I am still in charge and those claims that I was suspended are unfounded," he said. "I do not even know anything about the charges you are referring to. Those people only want to tarnish my image." Khumalo said Kuvheya did not exist within the structures of Chitrest.

"Kuvheya is not part of Chitrest as she was suspended a long time ago over conflict of interest the moment she became the wife of suspended Chitungwiza mayor Phillip Mutoti," he said.

"I am still at work and on Saturday we attended a Chitungwiza Regional Residents Convention which was attended by over 700 delegates."