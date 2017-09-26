Angola: Inauguration2017 - DR Congo's Joseph Kabila in Luanda

26 September 2017

Luanda — The president of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Joseph Kabila, arrived in Luanda on Tuesday to attend the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

At the Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport, Joseph Kabila was welcomed by Foreign Affairs minister, Georges Chikoti, members of the Angolan government and diplomats.

The presidents of South Africa, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, Côte d'Ivoire, Rwanda, Portugal and Zambia are in Luanda to witness the inauguration ceremony.

Also the vice president of Zimbabwe, the first vice president of Cuba and the prime ministers of Chad and Central African Republic (CAR), are among the guests.

The event also gathers hundreds of national and foreign guests.

João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço was confirmed President of Republic on 6 September, in the light of 23 August elections.

