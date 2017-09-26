26 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Official Recommends Evolution of Multi-Sector Commission On Environment

Luanda — Angolan minister of Environment Fátima Jardim Monday in Luanda recommended evolution of Multisector Commission of Environment (CMTA) for a Commission of Sustainable Development of Angola ahead of global challenges.

The minister said this evolution is suggested by the component parts of the aforementioned environmental commission focused on sustainable development accordingly with the goals recently approved by United Nations and revised in the Angolan State programme until 2050 .

We are participating in the renewal process of a new agenda for Angola, she said.

The official added the process takes into account the fact that the agenda 25 is coming to an end, adding that the country is already working on agenda 50.

There are countries working on the agenda 100 and Africa also is focused on agenda 63, stressed the official.

On the other hand, the report suggests the need to continue with the awareness campaign among population to prevent the emergence of pathologies due to the lack of sanitation, the degradation of the environment due to human intervention and to ensure a sustainable life.

The country strives to join the group of Higher Human Development Countries by 2025. To this purpose, the fight against poverty is indeed a priority of the Government.

