Africa: UNDP Praises HM the King's Personal Commitment to Africa's Development

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has praised the personal commitment of HM King Mohammed VI to the development of Africa and has signalled its interest to work in a joint program of actions with Morocco targeting the African continent.

UNDP and Morocco, through the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI), discussed on Saturday in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly of the possibility to establish a partnership dedicated to the development of the African continent.

At this meeting, UNDP administrator Achim Steiner praised the personal commitment of HM the King to the development of Africa and the Royal vision regarding the promotion of South-South cooperation.

On this occasion, Steiner informed the Director General of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI), Ambassador Mohamed Methqal, of the UNDP's interest in developing, along with the Kingdom of Morocco, a cooperation program based on joint initiatives and actions aimed at promoting Africa's human development.

To this end, Steiner proposed to send a delegation of UNDP experts to Morocco to discuss with the AMCI the partnership's objectives and set the lines of cooperation.

UNDP Administrator has also signalled the UN body's interest in collaborating with Morocco, given its rich experience in Africa and its regional leadership in order to achieve significant results in economic growth, poverty reduction and sustainable human development in Africa.

During the meeting, Methqal highlighted the Royal vision regarding South-South cooperation and the personal commitment of HM the King to Africa's sustainable human development through several visits, agreements and projects launched.

The Moroccan official also presented to UNDP Administrator the action of the AMCI, including its main achievements in the African continent in various areas.

The Ambassador expressed AMCI's willingness to work with the UNDP, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in a program that would include concrete actions and initiatives relating to Africa's sustainable.