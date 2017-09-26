Sudan: Security Arrests Student Released On Bail

Khartoum Bahri — A student was detained by the security service at the police station in Khartoum Bahri yesterday, and taken to their headquarters, just as lawyers prepared for his release on bail.

Agents of the Sudanese security service (NISS) arrested Abdelmalik Musa Ibrahim in the Bahri Wasat police station after he was released. Lawyer Abdelbasit Mohamed said that the arrest "is a flagrant violation of the law and human rights.

"Lawyers had begun his bail procedure and his family had deposited the required amount of money for his release at around 4pm, when NISS agents barged in and arrested the student again. They took him to the NISS building in Bahri."

Mohamed called for the release of Abdelmalik Musa and also to release the six students whom have been in detention since 13 September, when NISS agents arrested a number of students who belong to the pro-rebel United Popular Front (UPF). The UPF held a protest in Bahri market in Khartoum North, against the continued detentions of their fellow members a couple of days before.

Mohamed, who is the head of the defence team of the six detained students, said that complaints of public nuisance and breach of public safety have been filed against the students.

Following the events the lawyers of the Darfur Bar Association said that the administrations of Sudanese universities and the Sudanese security service have been targeting (opposition) students in general.