Somalia: Trump's Muslim Ban Revision Risks More Suffering

opinion

Following a revision of President Trump's travel ban to now include restrictions on travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, Naureen Shah, senior campaigns director for Amnesty International USA, released the following statement:

"Since this ban was implemented 10 months ago, we've seen families torn apart and whole nations of people demonized for the crimes of a few.

The order was a catastrophe not just for those seeking safety but for those who simply want to travel, work, or study in the United States. Today's action neither relieves this tension nor keeps anyone safe.

"Just because the original ban was especially outrageous does not mean we should stand for yet another version of government-sanctioned discrimination. It is senseless and cruel to ban whole nationalities of people who are often fleeing the very same violence that the U.S. government wishes to keep out.

This must not be normalized."

"At a time when the entire world is facing the largest refugee crisis since World War II, the U.S. government should not be taking actions that may encourage other countries to institute even more sweeping bans on top of already onerous vetting processes that will slam more doors on desperate people seeking safety."

"Again and again we have seen this administration go against basic values of decency and dignity when it comes to aiding oppressed people, and we will continue to document the effects of these actions on the lives of men, women and children around the world. This ban must not stand in any form."