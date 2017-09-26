South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Pipe Burst Repair At Komati Water Augmentation Scheme

press release

DWS addresses a pipe burst on the Komati Water Augmentation Scheme

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is hard at work to address a pipe burst that happened this morning at the Komati Water Augmentation Scheme area. The pipe burst will affect water supply to the Duvha Power Station only.

At the moment, all water supplies to the power station from the Water Scheme have been stopped. Work has begun to drain the pipe in order to prepare for repairs. At the moment there is a three (3) day supply in the reserves/storage. In addition there will be use of an alternative water supply from the Komati scheme. This will ensure water supply to the Duvha Power Station is not compromised. This water supply will be availed whilst the extent of the damage and the timeframes for repairs are determined.

Until such time as the DWS engineering workforce is able to determine the extent of the damage, it will not be possible to ascertain how long repair work will take.

The DWS wishes to emphasise once more that water supply to the power station will not be compromised and therefore there will be no negative impact on power generation.

The DWS will continue to update information on the status of repairs and timeframes once determined in the passage of time.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation