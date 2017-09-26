South Africa: DA Leader Maimane Requests Formal Meeting With Public Protector

press release

I have today written to the Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, requesting a formal meeting in order to discuss a number of pressing matters linked to her office, and the performance of her constitutional mandate to investigate misconduct by government departments and entities and to protect the public's interest.

The role of the Public Protector is integral to the proper functioning of our democracy, and now more than ever, we desperately need a Public Protector who is wholly committed to fighting for the people of South Africa - by tackling State Capture and corruption in all its forms. Therefore I will be raising the followings matters, among others:

Whether she has ever met with any members of the Gupta family, in any capacity whatsoever, and if so, what circumstances necessitated such a meeting;

The latest developments with regards to the new "preliminary investigation" into State Capture, which was announced on 15 June 2017. The investigation aims to determine the merits of several allegations of corruption and unlawful enrichment emanating from the infamous "Gupta Leaks";

The progress on a number of ongoing investigations following complaints by the DA over the past 12 months. These include the following:

Investigation into Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Des Van Rooyen, for allegedly misleading Parliament and the public regarding his visit to the Gupta's family home in Saxonwold;

Investigation into former acting Eskom CEO, Mr Matshela Koko, for allegedly awarding a R1 billion contract to his step-daughter while at Eskom;

Investigation into the R 30 million pension payout to former Eskom CEO Brain Molefe, allegedly authorised by Public Enterprises Minister, Lynne Brown;

Investigation into Public Enterprises Minister, Lynne Brown, for allegedly misleading Parliament when she failed to disclose if there had been any contracts of engagement between Eskom and Gupta-linked company Trillian Capital Partners;

Investigation into former Home Affairs Minister, Malusi Gigaba and the naturalisation of, and issuing of visas to, members of the Gupta family;

Investigation into Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula, and former Acting National Police Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane for the misuse of state resources in provinding VIP protection to Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma; and

Investigation into the alleged breach of the Ethics Code and the Power, Privileges and Immunities Act by Mineral Resources Minister, Mosebenzi Zwane, for willfully misleading Parliament by failing to disclose his personal interests pertaining to the Guptas;

Clarity regarding the allegation that she concealed submissions received from Black First Land First about her investigation into the apartheid-era bailout of Bankorp by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB); and

What her plan of action is regarding those who are actually pulling the strings when it comes to State Capture - including President Zuma, several of his cabinet ministers, and the Gupta family. To date, the real architects and technicians of State Capture have escaped unscathed, while board members, senior executives, and government officials have been used as scapegoats.

We are optimistic that as a constitutional officer bearer, Adv Mkhwebane will accede to this request and be forthcoming with the information sought.

At a time such as this, when our country is under siege by thieves and captors, South Africans deserve to be assured that the constitutional bodies and institutions created to fight for them are indeed doing so, and not acting on political instruction.

Mmusi Maimane

Leader of the Democratic Alliance