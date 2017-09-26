Swaziland Launches Annual Tourism Awards

An 11-year-old boy in Swaziland lost an eye when a cane his schoolteacher was using to illegally beat other pupils broke… Read more »

Johannesburg — THE (STA) has announced the second annual Tourism Excellence Awards. This is an effort to recognise and reward businesses driving the growth of the sector in the Southern African country. The awards are an integral part of STA's efforts to raise the tourism sector's national and international competitiveness by inspiring organisations and individuals to create quality, unique, and compelling experiences for guests. The awards will recognise excellence within each of the following categories; adventure tourism, best accommodation, best community based tourism, best nature reserve, cultural tourism, major festivals and events, major tour and transport providers, major tourist attractions, minister's award, new tourism business, tour guide, tourism restaurants and catering services. Bongani Dlamini, Marketing Manager of STA, said the platform would reward companies and individuals dedicated to uplifting communities and Swaziland's economy through tourism. "It is a truly great opportunity to be able to compete within our industry and through collaborative efforts, showcase some of Swaziland's gems to the rest of the world," Dlamini said. All establishments in Swaziland are encouraged to support this initiative by competing in as many categories as possible. Application entries close on October 20. Due to the lack of other major industries, tourism is viewed by many in Swaziland as a potential source for future economic growth. Most visitors are from South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Germany, France, Netherlands, United States, United Kingdom, Belgium and Botswana, in that order.

