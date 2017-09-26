South Africa: Oracle Netsuite Sets Base in South Africa

Cosatu and the SACP have called on workers, ANC supporters, and even Cabinet members, to join their march against state… Read more »

Johannesburg — ORACLE NetSuite, the provider of software suites, has expanded to South Africa. The expansion is in response to the increasing demand for cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) in the region from fast growing, innovative and emerging international businesses. "South Africa and the region, as a whole, represent the next great opportunity for NetSuite," said Mark Woodhams, Oracle NetSuite Vice President for Europe, Middle East and Africa(EMEA). "Today's announcement is further proof that, with the global resources of Oracle behind us, we can now scale rapidly and better serve the needs of the region." Khaled Ismail, Vice President, Oracle Digital Application Business, East,Central Europe, Middle East and Africa (ECEMEA), will lead the dedicated sales office in South Africa. Ismail said the South African market was uniquely positioned for this expanded investment in the region. "Companies here are realizing the value, flexibility and scalability of the cloud and are beginning to understand that their aging, legacy on-premise systems are no longer meeting their needs in this digital age," he said. As part of its expansion strategy, in addition to its existing partner in the region, BlueBridge One, NetSuite added four new implementation partners operating in South Africa, including Business Connexion, EOH Mthombo, Dimension Data and XZQ Services. - CAJ News

