26 September 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan: Kiir Pledges to End War in South Sudan

By Joseph Oduha

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has vowed to end military confrontations between government forces and rebels across the country.

In a speech aired by state-owned television, President Kiir admitted that he was well informed about the torment people were undergoing in South Sudan.

He also acknowledged that dialogue was the best option to ending the South Sudan crisis, as opposed to military action.

"As many people have talked before me, calling for peace, we want to stop the fighting," he said.

"I can't get up in the morning and all the children are crying, let us turn a new page for peace and stability in the country," he added.

Vision and mission

President Kiir reiterated his ruling SPLM party's vision and mission of 'taking towns' to the rural areas, to check the rural-to-urban migration.

The South Sudanese leader has been under international pressure to stop the ongoing violence across the country and dialogue with all the opposition groups, which feel marginalised by his government.

The US recently sanctioned three of President Kiir's allies for fuelling war and corruption in the young nation.

Those sanctioned were Information minister Michael Makuei Lueth, General Reuben Riak, the deputy army chief and General Paul Malong, the former army boss.

