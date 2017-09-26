26 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: National Youth Development Agency Briefs Media On 3rd Consecutive Clean Audit, 28 Sept

There was once a time in the life of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) where the organisation made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Times have changed and the institution has turned around. The tide has turned and high performance and good governance are the order of the day, youth development remains at the core of the Agency.

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has yet again maintained its unqualified audit opinion for the 2016/2017 financial year and achieved 100% of its annual performance targets since establishment. This makes it a 3rd consecutive clean audit and the highest performance achievement in the history of the organisation.

Executive Chairperson of the NYDA, Sifiso Mtsweni and Chief Executive Officer, Khathutshelo Ramukumba will on Thursday, 28 September 2017 host a press briefing to converse with members of the media unpacking the journey that has led to the achievements noted above.

