Billed as Mohlakeng Blockbuster, the Ramosa Community Hall will be a hive of activity tomorrow as residents of Mohlakeng in Randfontein in RandWest City are treated to a series of bouts in honour of boxing legend Peter 'Terror' Mathebula.

It is perhaps fitting that as the nation celebrates the important Heritage Day, RandWest City Local Municipality executive mayor Mzi Khumalo and the community of Mohlakeng honour one of their greatest sporting heroes.

Mathebula, 65, dreamed of being a soccer player when growing up, but fate landed him in the boxing ring when he was so just 13. He went on to become the first black South African boxing champion holding the WBA Fly Weight title. His precision and prowess earned him the nickname of Terror because of his reign of terror when facing opponents. Mathebula is a recipient of the freedom of Mohlakeng honour.

The main bout slated for the Mohlakeng Blockbuster humdinger is the International Fly Weight between Moruti Mathalane a and Isaac Quaye set for 10 rounds. Other fights include Gauteng Junior Bantam where Khayalethu Mbeje goes up against Lebohang Mapitse for 10 rounds and the Bantam Weight boutique will see Ronald Malindi take on Mfundise Ngema.

