26 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lions Change 3 for Trip to Durban

Tagged:

Related Topics

Golden Lions coach Swys de Bruin has named his team for Friday's Currie Cup clash against the Sharks in Durban (19:15 kick-off).

De Bruin made three changes to the side that beat the Blue Bulls 36-33 at Ellis Park on September 16.

Up front, Rhyno Herbst gets a start at lock in place of Andries Ferreira, while Fabian Booysen starts at No 8 in place of Ryan Kankowski who was released for club duties in Japan.

In the backline, Aphiwe Dyantyi gets a run at left wing, replacing Anthony Volmink.

De Bruin knows the clash against the log-leading Sharks will be a tough one.

"They don't have a vast number of Springboks or Japan-based players out and will be playing at home in conditions they know well. I would've thought that the likes of players like Thomas du Toit and Curwin Bosch would also have been drafted into the Springbok set-up with sterling performances this season. We are looking forward to a tough encounter," the Lions mentor said.

The Lions are currently fourth on the Currie Cup standings, having won four of their nine games.

Teams:

Sharks

TBA

Golden Lions

15 Jaco van der Walt, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Ashlon Davids, 9 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 8 Fabian Booysen, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques van Rooyen (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Sti Sithole, 17 Pieter Jansen, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Robert Kruger, 20 Len Massyn, 21 Bradley Thain, 22 Anthony Volmink/Stokkies Hanekom

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Join Our March Against 'Elite Predator' Zuma - Communist Party, Labour Federation

Cosatu and the SACP have called on workers, ANC supporters, and even Cabinet members, to join their march against state… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.