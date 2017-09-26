Malawi Assemblies of God church has issued a memo calling for all churches to stop using the phrase 'Ass of God' on their signposts.

An internal memo released on 19 September and directed at the Church's leaders, the President of the church Rev Edward Chitsonga, who signed the memo, advises that 'Ass' means a booty, a donkey, a fool or the rectum itself and thus was not a word the church needed to be associated with.

"Kindly inform all Pastors under your jurisdiction ro refrain from using the abbreviation on their signposts. Let us write the name of our church in full: Malawi Assemblies of God," says the memo.

' Ass' on the sign post was being used as an abbreviation for Assembly.

Lucky they never adopted 'Asses' as an identity for the church's faithfuls.