South Africa: NUM Signed a 3-Year Wage Agreement At Assmang in the Northern Cape

press release

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in the Northern Cape working together with Solidarity in Assmang operations (Beeshoek, Blackrock, and Khumani) has signed a 3-year wage agreement of 8% for the lowest earnings in the first year, 8% the second year and 7% in the third year. The lowest paid employee currently paid R15,284.88 on a total package which will see 8% increase in the first year earning R16,507.67.

1. Exgratia Allowance

We have also secured once-off R10, 000.00 cash tax-free to our members.

2. Underground allowance

The company will also pay R600,00 for the first year R650,00 for the second year and R700,00 for the third year. These achievements which were not in existence but have been pushed for the members working underground.

3. Maternity leave

Women in Assmang also scored when parties secured 85% in the first year,87% second year and 90% in the third year company contributing to employees who will be taking their maternity in this period. This demonstrates that we care not only for male comrades but women comrades too.

4. Family responsibilities leave

Parties agreed to move family responsibility to 5 days per annum effective from the signing of this agreement.

5. Medical related Travel assistance to specialist

The company has agreed further to pay AA rate to all employees irrespective of distance to any members who will be consulting specialist for any medical special need.

6. Mining Charter/ Esops

Parties are still consulting to find last in solution on this matter since payment was done to all employees in 2016. The NUM's view is that mining industry has the responsibility to transform mining and to ensure that workers lives are improved, mining Charter 3 that is now contested remains one of the tools to transform the industry.