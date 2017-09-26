South Africa: Premier Supra Mahumapelo Urges Tourism Product Owners to Consider Village Tourism

press release

Premier of the North West Supra Mahumapelo has urged tourism product owners and those who are aspiring to venture into tourism to consider Village Tourism as one prime area that has not been explored. The Premier was speaking during the Provincial Tourism Trade and investment Lekgotla held in Mmabatho Convention Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Premier Mahumapelo many tourists are more interested in exploring and acquiring cultural and traditional experience. He said that there is a need to start cultural villages across all the over 600 villages within the province. "I urge investors to look into expanding their business to Villages Townships and Small Dorpies. People are interested in acquiring indigenous knowledge and also keen to learn more about the history of VTSD areas. I would also like to urge financial institutions to further open doors for emerging entrepreneurs especially those that are coming from the VTSD areas," said Premier Mahumapelo

He said that his government is still continuing to ensure that the current proceeds from the mining sector will be used to strengthen the Agriculture Culture and Tourism sector in boosting the provincial economy.

Meanwhile Tourism MEC Desbo Mohono shared Premier Mahumapelo's sentiments. MEC Mohono also called on the private sector to work closely with her Department to ensure that the move in the same band wagon. Mohono further outlined the main purpose of the Lekgotla. "We aims to facilitate a critical clear role in the promotion of economic development and meaningful participation in the global economic and trade milieu. We also aim and intends to achieve this by working to build an equitable and impartial multilateral trading system that roam towards proper development, strengthens trade and investments links with key economies. Our significant role also involves towards working to support African and global economic integration and co-operation," said Mohono.

Mohono however admitted that government alone cannot achieve the intended target alone. "I would like to urge product owners to work closely with our officers in the districts. The North West is reach in culture and history. Therefore we need to share information with our stakeholders and make sure that our stories are carried from generation to generation," she said.

Among other resolutions adopted in the Lekgotla, the department and its stakeholders agreed to:

Explore other forms of tourism: Agri-Tourism, Health Tourism and Social Tourism

Focus on technology and Innovation in the tourism Industry

Build human capital for the industry (balance demand and supply)

Build research capacity to respond to tourism challenges and opportunities

Establish tourism hubs and precincts

Elevate the concept of sports tourism through the involvement of the North West Provincial Sports Confederation and other stakeholders

Provide linkages of stakeholders with CATHSSETA to take up Internship opportunities;

Ensure that more emerging Tourism product owners are included in the incubator programme.

Establish Tourism supporting infrastructure

The purpose of the Lekgotla was to engage in a dialogue between various stakeholders to develop an integrated approach to enhance tourism investment in the province and promote trade amongst businesses. The provincial Trade and investment Lekgotla is the culmination of the four District Makgotla held across the districts, which were used as a platform to cement relevant public and private partnership to share tourism plans and implement tourism strategies which will assist in growing the tourism economy in the province.

