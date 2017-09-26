Blantyre United Coach Macdonald 'Nginde' Mtetemera is determined to lift his team out of the TNM Super League relegationhas reven if the elite league has reached a critical stage and business enters the ending point.

Mtetemera said this on Sunday after seeing his team going down 2-0 to Mighty Be Forward Wanderers FC at the Chilomoni Stadium on Sunday 24th September 2017.

United coach said he will be on course to turn around what appears to be a lost cause.

"It is very sad and unfortunate that we are yet to get the winning streak but everything will be fine. Losing is not the end of

everything and we will carry on until we get the results" said Mtetemela.

"As a coach, I need to tell the players what to do thats my duty but one thing I can assure you, relegation is not part of us. We are

staying in the league" emphasized Mtetemera.

He further expressed optimism in getting a positive result starting with this weekend's meeting with Azam Tigers at the Chilomoni Stadium.

Also battling relegation are bottom placed Chitipa United who were hammered 3-2 by Moyale Barracks on Sunday.

United coach Kondwani Mwalweni said he will position his team on the brink of safety..

"We are not that bad. We just need to improve one or two areas," he said.

"If we can have fair officiation and polish our defence with the imminent switch to Karonga Stadium as our home ground, we can survive relegation," said Mwalweni.

Chitipa United is yet to register a win since the second round kicked off. They lost to Civo United and Nyasa Big Bullets by 2-0 margins and 3-0 to Azam Tigers.

They are stuck at the bottom of the 16-team league with 11 points from 19 games played. They have lost 14 games, drawn two and won three.

Dwangwa United, a team that also looked destined to suffer relegation from TNM Super League for the majority of the campaign seem to be on the right track after managing four points out of a possible six in their weekend Southern Region.

However, they are still in the relegation region.

They are on position 14 but are tied on 18 points just like Master Security Services who are on 13th position but they are advantaged by

goal difference.

Wanderers comfortably sit at the summit of the 16 member log table with 41 points three behind second placed Silver Strikers who have 38 points. The Nomads also have a game in hand.