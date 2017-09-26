Malawi: MCP Claims DPP Launches Terror Campaign in Nsanje Lalanje By-Election

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has launched a terror campaign in the Nsanje Lalanje where there will be by-elections on October 17, threatening villagers against attending MCP meetings and uprooting flags of the main opposition party candidate Lawrence Sitolo who has also been issued with death threats.

MCP regional chairman for south Peter Simbi said that the ruling party had "resuscitated" its terror machinery with former Director of Youth, who is also Councillor for Chigumula Ward in the city of Blantyre, Lewis Ngalande, known for controversy and violence taking charge of the party Cadets in intimidating the voters in Nsanje.

Simbi said they had gathered first-hand information from terrified villagers who were being intimidated by DPP thugs after they attended meetings with opposition leaders.

He said people are saying if they show their support to the MCP, they will be beaten or killed.

"One of the people who had been roughed up by DPP cadets, whom we met, said there was no recourse anywhere for victims of political violence and intimidation," Simbi said.

He said despite the "horror tendencies", MCP president Lazarous Chakwera will be touring the district this weekend for campaign.

DPP spokesman Francis Kasaila has since dismissed the reports of violence, saying his party will win the election " clean and in issue-based campaign."

Kasaila said MCP are "desperate " and that they know defeat is surely for them, they have resorted to "cultivate lies."

However, MCP's Simbi insists no rocket science is needed to conclude that the savage and thuggish criminal activities are orchestrated by DPP thugs .

He said DPP regime is cornered, deeply fractured, incorrigibly factionalised and crumbling.

'The regime is facing a crushing and humiliating defeat at 2019 elections and the by-elections is just a stern test," said Simbi.

Recently, the governments of the United Kingdom (UK) and United States of America (USA) through their embassies in Lilongwe issued a statement to say they support an election that is free, fair, credible and safe for all Malawians.

Political parties need to play their part by campaigning responsibly and adhering to the electoral code of conduct, they advised.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is set to hold by-elections in three parliamentary constituencies of Lilongwe Msozi North, Lilongwe City South East and Nsanje Lalanje and three local government wards, namely Mayani North Ward in Dedza North Constituency, Mtsiliza Ward in Lilongwe City West Constituency and Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre Malabada Constituency.

By-lections in Lilongwe City South East follow a Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal order for a rerun after noting that there were irregularities in the parliamentary race on May 20 2014 whereas in the other five areas the vacancies were created following deaths of office holders.

The court nullified the May 20 2014 parliamentary results in Lilongwe City South East that declared Bently Namasasu of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) winner. Malawi Congress Party (MCP) contestant in the elections, Ulemu Msungama, challenged the results on the basis of irregularities, something the court agreed with. n