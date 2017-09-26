Third placed Nyasa Big Bullets invades the capital over the weekend to face sixth placed Civil Sporting and 10th placed plus TNM Defending Champions, Kamuzu Barracks in the second round encounters of the Super League to be played at Civo Stadium.

Bullets are 34 points from 17 games have a date with Civil Sporting on Saturday and 24 hours later they will face struggling Champions, Kamuzu Barracks.

Civo Stadium will be a bee hive of entertainment as fans will be looking forward to see how the "People Team", Bullets will manage to handle the two games as they will be playing catch up with leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

Bullets coming from 1-0 win over Red Lions in Balaka on Saturday will give them the hope that it is manageable to collect maximum points away from home while Civil Sporting should be going through patch ups as they struggled to secure a 1-1 draw against much organized Mzuni.

Kamuzu Barracks deep in form should be a source of concern as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the visiting students of Mzuzu, Mzuni at the same Civo stadium.

Although the champions have attributed their loss to the absence of most of their key players due to injuries they picked against Wanderers in Balaka some weeks ago.

It look like chances of retaining the crown, is getting slim for the champions who are placed 10th and they are 19 points away to catch current leaders.

Both encounters promises fire power owing to the fact that men in black will provide good officiation.

The Bullets seems to be serious contenders for the title if they will collect maximum points then they will have the chance to narrow the gap against their rivals Wanderers.

Bullets are trailing seven points while Wanderers are 41 points from the same number of games played 17 while Silver has played 18 with 38 points three shot to climb back the summit.

Leagued leaders wanderers are at home to Mafco on Saturday and they will be a replay of the Carlsberg cup tussle in which Nomads won 1-0 at the same venue Balaka Stadium.

With Esau Kanyenda on song Mafco should watch him and closely monitor his moves as he has two goals to his name.

Dwangwa United will provide litmus test to second placed Silver Strikers at Chitowe Stadium as the bankers have gone 18 games unbeaten.

Will the sugar boys be the first this season to dent Silvers' 100 per cent record? The area 47 outfit need to avoid accumulating more draws which could prove to be too costly in the final analysis.

Mzuni will play Moyale Barracks in a Mzuzu derby both teams had win last weekend and Mzuzu fans should expect a good game.

According to the fixture released by Sulom, there are eight games line up for the weekend and the first game will be played on Friday involving Blue Eagles and Master Security at Nankhaka ground.

The full fixtures are as follows:

TNM Super League 2017 fixtures:

Week 22

DAY 47

Friday, September 29, 2017

Blue Eagles vs master Security at Nankhaka ground

DAY 48

Saturday, September 30, 2017

Blantyre United vs Azam Tigers at Chilomoni Stadium

Dwangwa United vs Silver Strikers at Chitowe Stadium

Civil Sporting vs Nyasa Big Bullets at Civo Stadium

Be Forward Wanderers vs Mafco at Balaka Stadium

DAY 49

Sunday, October 1, 2017

Mzuni vs Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium

Kamuzu Barracks vs Nyasa Big Bullets at Civo Stadium

Premier Bet Wizards vs Mafco Mulanje Park

Al the games will kick off at 2:30 pm