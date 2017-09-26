Some aggrieved passengers of Qatar Airways on Tuesday caused a commotion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, over the airline's delay of their flight for two days.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the passengers had besieged the airline's check-in counter, demanding to be put on any available flight, to enable them to meet up with their engagements outside the country.

They had on Sunday boarded the flight at 10:00 a.m. enroute Doha, to connect to their respective destinations, only to be disembarked due to operational reasons.

One of the passengers, Segun Agbetuyi, in a text message sent to NAN, said that they were taken to a hotel later on Sunday.

"They woke us all up at 4.30 a.m. this morning to bring us to the airport for boarding, only to get to the airport and find that no serious arrangements had been made," he said.

The spokesperson for the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, who confirmed the development, told NAN that the issue had been resolved.

He said: "They have since left and the issue has been resolved. I learnt that there was a delay and the passengers were not happy.

"However, when I arrived, I saw things moving smoothly at the check-in and I was informed that arrangements have been made to convey them to their destinations."

On his part, a media consultant to the airline, who simply gave his name as Mr. Mike, said the passengers were agitated because they had been in the hotel for two days and their flight had been delayed.

"They needed to get to their destinations and so when they came in here, it was a crowd but we have sorted out the issue and put some of them on the flight.

"The few of them that are remaining, we are taking them to other airlines," he said.

NAN reports that Qatar Airways is obligated to compensate the passengers for the delay, in accordance with the provisions of Part 19 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs), 2015.

