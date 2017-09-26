Botswana: Batshu Urges Business Community to Harness Opportunities

Francistown — Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Mr Edwin Batshu has urged local entrepreneurs to take advantage of the potential that the city of Francistown has in order to increase their current investment profiles.

Addressing stakeholders at the official launch of the 5th Northern Women's exposition in Francistown recently, Mr Batshu informed women entrepreneurs that it was vital to assume bold steps to access all available opportunities presented by the current environment.

"I implore women to shift gears and be rigorous as this is the only option to penetrate the challenging world of work. Government continues to create an enabling environment to facilitate you in claiming your space in the business arena and it remains your sole responsibility to make use of it," he said

He emphasised that the exposition afforded Batswana women the opportunity to showcase their competences, skills and abilities in the form of products and services.

Mr Batshu explained that the theme of the event "Be bold for change: connecting women to greater markets," simply reflected the direction and level in which government wanted to elevate Batswana women in the business arena.

Again, he said it was important that women in business rose up to the challenge and grow their businesses to adequately compete in the international market.

The exposition chief judge, Ms Lucia Matumba explained that their judgment of stalls was focused on quality of products and services, marketing strategies and display.

She applauded women for penetrating male dominant sectors adding that the welding and construction stalls they had viewed were impressive.

For his part, Member of Parliament for Francistown South, Mr Wynter Mmolotsi stated that the exposition contributed immensely to the domestic economy of the city, adding that this was a step towards becoming self-sufficient as a country across different sectors.

Earlier, the deputy town clerk-technical services for Francistown city, Mr Lawrence Mokotedi stated that the exposition came at an opportune time as the city was positioning itself to become the country's economic hub.

He also acknowledged that it was evident that the quality of products had improved tremendously over the years, adding that exhibitors should move with current changes and allow themselves to learn new marketing strategies.

Mr Mokotedi thus urged urging the business community to partner with government to ensure success of the initiative that promised growth.

Source : BOPA