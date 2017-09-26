26 September 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Ngamiland in Suspected FMD Outbreak

By Bopa

Gaborone — Farmers and the public are informed of the suspected outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease in Ngamiland district.

A press release from the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security states that this came after reports from farmers of sighting cattle that were showing suspicious signs.

It states that officials from the Department of Veterinary Services followed the allegations and five animals showing signs consistent with the disease were found.

The release further states that as a results of the findings the slaughter and movement of all cloven hoofed animals and their fresh products within and out of the district were suspended until further notice.

It says export of all meat products from export slaughter and processing plants produced in the last 30 days in Ngamiland were also suspended.

The release states that farmers are urged and required to cooperate with the ministry officials and report any sick cattle without delay.

However the public will be informed of any further developments. on the matter.

Source : BOPA

