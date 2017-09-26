26 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested - Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Agency Report

The military authorities announced on Tuesday that a high-value target in the Boko Haram war has been captured by the police in Ondo State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, made the announcement in a statement in Maiduguri.

According to the spokesperson, Idris Ibrahim Babawo, a top Boko Haram commander, is identified as number 156 in the Boko Haram wanted list.

Mr. Babawo, 42, who also goes by the name Idoko or Nagada, was captured while trying to evade arrest.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said that the jihadist had since been handed over to the military.

"The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police on Sept. 24 at about 2: 00 p.m., arrested a wanted Boko Haram terrorist, Idris Ibrahim Babawo, believed to be number 156 on the wanted Boko Haram terrorists list.

"He was handed over to the 32 Brigade, 2 Division, Nigerian Army at about 2:00 p.m. on Sept. 25 by the Ondo State Police Command."

Mr. Usman said that preliminary investigations showed that the suspect hailed from Chinade village in the Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

He said that Mr. Babawo escaped from the North-east because of what he described as sustained military onslaught on the insurgents.

Boko Haram staged a bloody insurgency in northern Nigeria in 2009 in a bid to establish an Islamic Caliphate.

But the military has decimated the group, forcing the insurgents to resort to attacking mainly soft targets in parts of northern Nigeria.

At least 2.7 million people have been displaced by the insurgency, especially in Borno and Adamawa States, the epicentre of the bloody campaign.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Angry Passengers Cause Commotion At Lagos Airport

Some aggrieved passengers of Qatar Airways on Tuesday caused a commotion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.