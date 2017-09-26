Kenya: Four Killed in Samburu Road Crash

Four people died after a vehicle they were travelling in hit a pothole and rolled at South Horr in Samburu North.

Four other people were injured and were taken to the Samburu County Referral Hospital.

The vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser had eight people on board.

According to Dr Boniface Atandi, a medic at the county referral hospital said one of the victims died at the hospital.

AIRLIFT

"We received five patients from the accident scene with multiple pelvic fractures, we managed to stabilise three and unfortunately we have lost one. We have managed to airlift two patients to Nairobi through the help of Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal," said Dr Atandi.

The two were referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialised treatment.

It took more than six hours for the critically injured patients to be transported to the hospital, which is 148 kilometres from the scene.

Residents use land cruisers as a means of transport on the Samburu-Baragoi-Marsabit route due to bad roads.