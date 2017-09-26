26 September 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Four in Court Over Elephant Tusks

By Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo — Three Namibian men and one Zambian national recently appeared in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court for the illegal possession of eight elephant tusks and some game meat.

The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Sydney Malosi, 45-year-old Joseph Muyambango, 28-year-old Rubata Lungowe and 28-year-old Zambian national Kamiru Musehi.

The suspects were arrested at Lizauli in the Zambezi Region. According to the police they received a tip-off about suspected poachers and an investigation led to the arrest of the suspects who were caught red-handed with eight elephant tusks and the carcass of an antelope.

The suspects were also found in possession of a .375 unregistered hunting rifle.

It has been confirmed that one of the elephants was hunted down at Ngwesha, east of the Bwabwata National Park. The other three elephants are believed to have been poached in neighbouring Botswana.

During their first court appearance last week, the suspects were charged for possession and dealing in controlled wildlife, possession of a firearm without a licence and hunting of protected game.

Zambian national Musehi faces an additional charge of entering Namibia illegally.

It was also revealed during their court appearance that two of the suspects have three pending similar cases before court.

They were denied bail and the case was postponed to November 23 for further police investigations, as it is believed that more suspects will be arrested, as well as to allow the suspects to apply for legal aid.

Nomsa Khumalo was the magistrate, while Diana Khama represented the state.

