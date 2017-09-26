Kenya: 36 Kenyans Swagger Into Kampala for Uganda Open

The par-72 Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante course has been a bee-hive of activity for the last one month. This year's three-in-one Tusker Malt Uganda Open has attracted a big field.

The 67th Ladies Open recorded its highest ever entry with elite players from as far as West Africa taking part whereas the 75th edition of the Uganda Amateur Open Strokeplay Championship saw the national teams of Rwanda and Kenya swarm the Kitante course to make their stake for the coveted title.

And in the wake of Tanzania's Angel Eaton and Uganda's Ronald Rugumayo sensationally winning the first two gongs, it's time for the professionals to pit their wits against each other at the 12th meet of the Tusker Malt Uganda Professionals Open.

With the prize money increased from UGSh110m (Sh3.15m) to UGSh140m (Sh4m), the globe-trotting club-wielding money seekers have heeded the call and turned up in impressive numbers.

From last year's field of 65, at least 80 professionals will be in the mix starting with Tuesday's Pro-Am that will be a mix of the high-caliber personalities in Uganda, corporate world moguls and the professionals.

The largest contingent is without guessing from Kenya. Led by two-time winner Dismas Indiza of Mumias Sugar and renowned left-hander Richard Ainley, 36 Kenyans have swaggered into Kampala's city of seven hills to literally throw the kitchen sink at the world in quest of the UGSh31.5m (Sh902,000) top prize from the professionals' lucrative cash pot.

"My game plan remains the same - to win it," Ainley, who is the joint course record holder of Kitante at nine-under-par 63 alongside Uganda Professional Golfers Association (UPGA) captain Deo Akope, told Nation Sport.

"Unfortunately, I am a late bird. But I will have a round tomorrow (Tuesday) and then see how I can manage and control my game. I am not scared of the new hazards on the course. We all have to embrace them as professionals."

Alongside seasoned campaigners like Ngugi Njuguna, John Wangari, Kopan Timbe, Stefan Andersen, David Odhiambo and amateur Paul Muchangi, who finished third in the Amateur Open two weeks ago, Kenya's representation is as strong as they come.

And glory will not be a mystical myth for them when the Open proper tees off on Wednesday morning.