IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba and commissioners Roselyn Akombe and Yakub Guliye address the media at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba says he will not resign in the wake of opposition demos to force him out of office.

Mr Chiloba on Tuesday reiterated that he is focused on overseeing preparation of the repeat presidential poll set for October 26.

FAILURES

He spoke as National Super Alliance (Nasa) supporters demonstrated outside IEBC headquarters at Anniversary Towers.

The Raila-Odinga-led coalition has accused the CEO and his technical team of bungling the election in favour of President Kenyatta, a claim he has denied.

He said the errors the Supreme Court pointed out in its judgment annulling the August 8 poll were due to "systemic failures".

"(The failures) date back to several years," he said during an interview with KTN News.

UNDP

He said they were working to address the failures that affected the credibility of the election, including results transmission.

However, he maintained that Al Ghurair, the Dubai-based ballots printer that Nasa wants out of the repeat poll, would still print election materials.

The fresh procurement, he said, would be overseen by the United Nations Development Programme who had offered to help.

It is, however, still unclear if UNDP will foot the bill for the new ballot, with Mr Chiloba saying tals were still under way.