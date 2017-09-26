Kenyans Abroad Record Mixed Results

Slavia Sofia left-back Abud Omar has heaped praise on his teammates following a convincing 4-0 win over Vitosha Bistritsa in a Bulgarian First League match at Vasil Levski Stadium at the weekend.

Andrea Hristov gave the hosts the lead in the 37th minute before Ivaylo Dimitrov, Emil Martinov and Nasko Milev netted in the 67th, 84th and 90th minutes respectively to complete the rout.

The Kenyan international played the entire match, in his eighth league appearance for the club this season. Sofia sit ninth on the 14-team log with eleven points from 10 games.

"We put in a great performance as a team because we needed the three points. I am pleased with the outcome and I hope the winning spirit continues," Omar told Nation Sport.

In the Belgian second division, midfielder Johanna Omollo featured in Cercle Brugge's 4-0 win over AFC Tubize at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Stephen Buyl and Guevin Tormin scored a brace each to take the side to 12 points after seven games.

In the Spanish La Liga, Kenyan striker Michael Olunga made his second appearance for Girona FC but could not rescue his side from a third consecutive loss, going down 3-0 to Catalan giants Barcelona on Saturday.

Aday Carabello and Gorka Moreno converted in their own nets in the 17th and 48th minutes as Luis Suarez summed up the result with a 69th minute strike.

Olunga, who started in the match, showed flushes of brilliance before being substituted at the hour mark for Nigerian forward Ayoba Kayode.

Girona are a point off the relegation zone having collected just five points from six rounds.

GEORGIA

Kenyan trio Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma, Amos Nondi and John Macharia's winless run at Kolkheti Poti stretched to 12 games following a 2-0 loss to rivals Dinamo Batumi on Friday.

Ouma was pulled out in the 77th minute for Sandro Bakhia as Macharia lasted the entire game. Nondi missed the encounter for accumulating three yellow cards.

Poti are second from bottom with 19 points, 24 below fifth-placed Saburtalo, home to another Kenyan Alwyn 'Chambi' Tera.

Tera was a second half substitute in the team's hard-fought 3-2 win over bottom-placed Shukura.

SWEDEN

In the Swedish third tier, David King'atua was a late substitute in Oskarshamns' 2-0 victory over Skovde AIK in the Sodra group.

Christopher Christenssen and Peiman Eliassi claimed a goal in each half to send the side to fourth position with 35 points after 20 rounds.

Closely in the 16-team Norra group, Eric Johanna started as Vasalund suffered a 2-1 loss away to Vasteras on Sunday.

The 2015 KPL midfielder of the year was withdrawn in the 66th minute for Englishman Kenny Pavey. Vasalund are staring at relegation having garnered 22 points with 10 matches to go.

USA

In the Major League Soccer (MLS), Lawrence Olum's Portland Timbers overcame nine-man Orlando City 3-0 at a 21 000-seater Providence Park on Monday.

The Kenyan international defender was introduced in the 74th minute for Colombian Dairas Rivas. City had Jonathan Spector and Victor Giro red carded in the second half.

Timbers are second on the 11-team Western Conference table with 47 points from 31 games.

In the country's second tier, David 'Cheche' Ochieng' was an unused substitute in New York Cosmos' 2-0 loss to North Carolina on Sunday.

NORWAY

Goalkeeper Arnold Origi was rested in Lillestroem's 3-0 defeat tot Norwegian top tier leaders Rosenborg.

Former Arsenal star Nicklas Bendtner was on the double in the 22nd and 73rd minutes with Andre Helland also getting onto the score sheet in the 34th minute.

Lillestroem have amassed 28 points from 23 rounds and are ranked 10th on the 16-team table.

Elsewhere in Finland, Kenyan midfielders Amos Ekhalie and Anthony Dafaa are expected to lead their side, IFK Mariehamn against HJK in a league match on Wednesday.

ZAMBIA

David 'Calabar' Owino's goal wasn't enough as Zesco United's hunt for a place Caf Confederation Cup semi-final slot ended painfully after bowing out on away goals following a 2-2 home draw against South African outfit SuperSport United in Ndola.

Thuso Phala cancelled John Chingandu's fourth minute opener before Owino restored the lead in the 50th minute. Phala returned to haunt the Zambians in the final minute.

SuperSport, who settled for a goalless draw with Zesco in the first leg, faces Tunisian side Club Africain in the semifinal.