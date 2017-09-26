26 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Shange Wrecks 10km Walk Record

Tagged:

Related Topics

Again showing superb form at the back end of a great season, Lebogang Shange smashed his South African record in the 10km Walk on Monday, at the Around Taihu Multi-day International Race Walking Competition in Wuxi, China.

Shange finished the race in 39:48*, bettering his own national mark of 40:29 which had been set in Rome in May last year.

It was his second SA record in the space of a month after he took fourth position in the 20km race in 1:19:18* at the recent IAAF World Championships in London, England.

Dane Bird-Smith of Australia, the Olympic bronze medallist in the 20km Walk, finished second in the 10km race in China in 39:55.

On Sunday's opening day of competition at the four-day event, Shange was among the quickest athletes in the 20km Walk, covering the distance in 1:24:21.

He held the overall lead at the midway point of the annual event, while countryman Wayne Snyman was lying 12th overall after clocking 1:27:32 and 40:39 in the 20km and 10km races respectively.

* Subject to standard ratification process.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Join Our March Against 'Elite Predator' Zuma - Communist Party, Labour Federation

Cosatu and the SACP have called on workers, ANC supporters, and even Cabinet members, to join their march against state… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.