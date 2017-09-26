26 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Rare' Couple Murder Rocks Philippi

Tagged:

Related Topics

The quiet community of Sweet Home Farms in Philippi was rocked by the brutal murder of a couple at the weekend.

The bodies of the couple were discovered in their home on Sunday, Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk said on Tuesday.

The man and woman were attacked and cut with "various dangerous weapons", according to Nyanga police spokesperson Captain Ntomboxolo Sitshitsi.

A person who lived in the area identified the slain couple as Nkosiyoxolo Mdlakazi, 52, and Nokwanele Limani, 40.

The area fell under the Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF).

CPF chairperson Martin Makasi said domestic violence was a serious problem in the community.

"It is very rare that a couple would be murdered. Normally it is either a husband or wife; [or] boyfriend or girlfriend," he said.

"One might assume there was an intruder that surprised them. Or some sort of love triangle thing [sic]."

Residents believed the killer was an ex-boyfriend of the woman, who had threatened to kill the couple numerous times, said Sitshitsi.

She said they claimed he had been seen with blood-spattered clothing and, when questioned, said he had been in a fight.

The bodies were apparently discovered soon after.

Residents proceeded to beat up a man they thought was responsible for the crimes.

Van Wyk confirmed that a 35-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital to treat his injuries.

He would appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court soon on murder charges.

Source: News24

South Africa

Join Our March Against 'Elite Predator' Zuma - Communist Party, Labour Federation

Cosatu and the SACP have called on workers, ANC supporters, and even Cabinet members, to join their march against state… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.