South Africa: 'Rare' Couple Murder Rocks Philippi

The quiet community of Sweet Home Farms in Philippi was rocked by the brutal murder of a couple at the weekend.

The bodies of the couple were discovered in their home on Sunday, Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk said on Tuesday.

The man and woman were attacked and cut with "various dangerous weapons", according to Nyanga police spokesperson Captain Ntomboxolo Sitshitsi.

A person who lived in the area identified the slain couple as Nkosiyoxolo Mdlakazi, 52, and Nokwanele Limani, 40.

The area fell under the Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF).

CPF chairperson Martin Makasi said domestic violence was a serious problem in the community.

"It is very rare that a couple would be murdered. Normally it is either a husband or wife; [or] boyfriend or girlfriend," he said.

"One might assume there was an intruder that surprised them. Or some sort of love triangle thing [sic]."

Residents believed the killer was an ex-boyfriend of the woman, who had threatened to kill the couple numerous times, said Sitshitsi.

She said they claimed he had been seen with blood-spattered clothing and, when questioned, said he had been in a fight.

The bodies were apparently discovered soon after.

Residents proceeded to beat up a man they thought was responsible for the crimes.

Van Wyk confirmed that a 35-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital to treat his injuries.

He would appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court soon on murder charges.

