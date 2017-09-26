26 September 2017

South Africa: Gauteng Deputy Principal Shot Dead in His School Office

A deputy principal was shot and killed in his office on school premises in Duduza, Nigel, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tweeted on Tuesday.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.

Education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said: "It is with great sadness to inform you of a Edalinceba Primary School (principal) in Duduza who was shot dead in his office at school at about 11am this morning. MEC Lesufi is on his way there."

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela confirmed the shooting, but said he would provide further information once he had arrived at the scene.

More to follow.

Breaking News: A Deputy Principal was shot dead inside the school premises in Duduza, Nigel. I am on my way to the school now-- Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) September 26, 2017

