South Africa: Condolences for Former MK Combatant

President Jacob Zuma has extended his condolences to the family of former uMkhonto weSizwe combatant, Patrick Presence.

Presence, who dedicated his life to the struggle for liberation, passed away this past weekend.

President Zuma said the country has lost a brave soldier and loyal patriot, who sacrificed life's comforts in pursuit of the struggle against apartheid.

"May his dedication inspire others to work harder to make South Africa a better place for the poor and vulnerable that he wanted it to be. May his soul rest in peace," said President Zuma.

Known by his MK name of Samuel, Presence was a member of the Ashley Kriel MK Unit based in Houtbay in the Western Cape.

The President visited Presence when he was last admitted at 1 Military Hospital in Cape Town.