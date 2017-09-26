26 September 2017

South Africa: Minister Thulas Nxesi Congratulates Banyana Banyana for Being Crowned 2017 Cosafa Women's Champions

Banyana Banyana gave sterling performances during the 2017 Cosafa Women's Championship and went on to display the never say die spirit by beating Zimbabwe 2 - 1 in the finals at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

South Africa claimed their fourth title with a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

Desiree Ellis' charges wrapped the match up in 90 minutes after scoring their second goal in the 90th minute.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate SAFA for this recent national team achievement and most important, the current Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. She once more stand out as the Champion of Patriotism by becoming the first individual to win the Cosafa Women's Championship as both a player and a coach.

Congratulation to our Senior Ladies National team for doing us proud, the ladies remain true Champions of Social Cohesion and Nation Building", Minister Thulas Nxesi.

Banyana went to the finals after coming from behind to beat Zambia on penalties.

