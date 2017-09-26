26 September 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Banyana Crowned Cosafa Women's Champions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi has congratulated Banyana Banyana for being crowned the 2017 COSAFA Women's Champions.

Banyana Banyana gave sterling performances during the 2017 Cosafa Women's Championship and went on to display the never say die spirit by beating Zimbabwe 2 - 1 in the finals at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo. on Sunday.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate SAFA for this recent national team achievement and most important, the current Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. She once more stands out as the Champion of Patriotism by becoming the first individual to win the Cosafa Women's Championship, as both a player and a coach," Minister Nxesi said.

Banyana Banyana went to the finals after coming from behind to beat Zambia on penalties.

The Minister also congratulated the Senior Ladies National team for doing the country proud, adding that "the ladies remain true Champions of Social Cohesion and Nation Building".

South Africa

Join Our March Against 'Elite Predator' Zuma - Communist Party, Labour Federation

Cosatu and the SACP have called on workers, ANC supporters, and even Cabinet members, to join their march against state… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.