South Africa: Banyana Crowned Cosafa Women's Champions

Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi has congratulated Banyana Banyana for being crowned the 2017 COSAFA Women's Champions.

Banyana Banyana gave sterling performances during the 2017 Cosafa Women's Championship and went on to display the never say die spirit by beating Zimbabwe 2 - 1 in the finals at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo. on Sunday.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate SAFA for this recent national team achievement and most important, the current Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. She once more stands out as the Champion of Patriotism by becoming the first individual to win the Cosafa Women's Championship, as both a player and a coach," Minister Nxesi said.

Banyana Banyana went to the finals after coming from behind to beat Zambia on penalties.

The Minister also congratulated the Senior Ladies National team for doing the country proud, adding that "the ladies remain true Champions of Social Cohesion and Nation Building".