South Africa: SA Shines At Mining Convention

South Africa has won the best international exhibition award at the recently concluded 2017 Perumin Mining Convention in Peru.

The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) led a delegation of South African companies to the week-long exhibition through its Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA). The objective of the scheme is to develop export markets for South African products and services and to recruit new foreign direct investment into the country.

The convention took place from 18 to 25 September 2017 in Arequipa, Peru.

"The convention takes place bi-annually and brings together the world's leading technology and services in the mining and metals sector. South Africa's participation focused on machinery, equipment, technologies, services and supplies for the mining sector," said the dti in a statement on Monday.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies, has described trade relations between South Africa and Peru as very important.

Minister Davies said South Africa recognises the huge potential of the Latin American group of countries and is cognisant of the fact that Peru is one of the fastest growing economies in the region.

Earlier this month, South Africa scooped two awards at the Mozambique International Trade Fair (FACIM) out of about 30 countries. The awards were for the Best Pavilion and the Best Exhibitor.