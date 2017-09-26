26 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Sends Condolences On Passing of Former MK Combatant Patrick Presence

President Jacob Zuma has extended his deepest condolences to the family of former uMkhonto weSizwe combatant, Mr Patrick Presence who passed away this past weekend.

Mr Presence dedicated his life to the struggle for liberation and was active member of the African National Congress and its army, MK. He was also known by his MK name of Samuel and was a member of the Ashley Kriel MK Unit based in Houtbay in the Western Cape.

The President visited Mr Presence when he was last admitted at 1 Military Hospital in Cape Town.

"We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Presence family, friends and relatives. We have lost a brave soldier and loyal patriot who sacrificed life's comforts in pursuit of the struggle against apartheid. May his dedication inspire others to work harder to make South Africa a better place for the poor and vulnerable that he wanted it to be. May his soul rest in peace," said President Zuma.

