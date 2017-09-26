South Africa: Defending Champ Noren Confirmed for Sun City

Alex Noren will return to Sun City to defend his Nedbank Golf Challenge title on November 9-12 as he aims to secure his second Rolex Series victory.

The current world number 14 capped an incredible run of form with his win in his debut appearance in the event last year, as he became the first player from Sweden to secure four European Tour titles in a single season.

He went on to write his name into the history books again this year as the first ever winner of a Rolex Series event - the European Tour's new premium category of eight tournaments on the Race to Dubai - when he lifted the BMW PGA Championship trophy at Wentworth in May.

The Swede got the ball rolling on last season's impressive series of victories at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open in July. He followed up with wins at the Omega European Masters and British Masters, before sealing the most lucrative title at the penultimate event of the season. He posted a 63, including an eagle and eight birdies, in a memorable final round to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge by six shots.

He returns to the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City as the 2017 Race to Dubai reaches its climax, to headline a field that includes Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjørn - another former winner of the event - and South African major winner Louis Oosthuizen, who claimed the greatest win of his career at The Open Championship at St Andrews in 2010.

"Lifting the trophy in South Africa last year was the perfect end to a memorable season. I had tried to get into the event for many years, so to win in my first appearance was pretty special," said Noren.

"I'm really looking forward to returning to the Nedbank Golf Challenge as defending champion. It's a fantastic event, which now obviously holds some great memories for me."

"I remember watching Alex charge last year on Sunday, shooting a 63 to overcome a six-shot deficit for the win. No doubt a remarkable finish to his fantastic season," said Player.

"During the trophy presentation, he spoke about the birth of his daughter and how this had made him a better player. It made me smile because that's the way I always felt when my children were born.

"We look forward to welcoming back our defending champion to Sun City, and wish all the players the best of luck."

Source: Sport24