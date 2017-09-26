South Africa: President Zuma in Angola for Inauguration

President Jacob Zuma is in Luanda, Angola, for the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

The ceremony will be held at the Republic Square this morning.

It will be attended by several Heads of State and Government such as Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, Namibian President Hage Geingob, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara and President of Cape Verde Jorge Carlos Fonseca.

Lourenço, 63, of the ruling Popular Liberation Movement of Angola (MPLA) will replace President José Eduardo dos Santos who retired after 38 years in power.

South Africa and Angola enjoy historical and fraternal bilateral relations that were cemented during the period of the liberation struggle when Angola housed and supported South African liberation cadres in various camps in that country.

"This is not only evidenced through the fraternal political relationship, but also through the growing socio-economic and trade and investment relationship between the two countries," the Presidency said.

Angola is one of South Africa's largest trading partners on the continent of Africa with numerous South African companies involved in a variety of sectors in Angola.

To date, the two countries have 33 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding that have been signed within the JCC framework to enhance cooperation in a number of areas.